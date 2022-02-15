Jack Johnson expanding concert run in Denver this summer

Jack Johnson has sold over 25 million copies worldwide since 2001.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Jack Johnson is adding more concerts to his North American summer tour.

The singer-songwriter will bring his 2022 tour to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Thursday, Sept. 1 — in addition to his previously-announced Wednesday, Aug. 31 show.

Both concerts in Denver will feature Ziggy Marley & the Melody Makers.

Tickets to the new concert go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. at JackJohnsonMusic.com. Presale tickets are on sale starting Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Johnson's tour kicks off in June and also includes a stop at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles before wrapping in October.

"It’s been a while since the band and I have gotten together to play music. We can’t wait to see all our friends on the road next summer and looking forward to a great tour. Hope to see you at a show! Aloha," said Jack Johnson.

Happy to announce 2nd shows have been added in Denver, Tahoe and Berkeley! Tickets will be available this Friday. Check Jack’s website for details.



Happy Valentine’s Day! Here’s a playlist of some of Jack's favorite love songs. https://t.co/gmt2KeaYI6. 📸 @jayblakesberg pic.twitter.com/IFpluxSlVp — Jack Johnson (@jackjohnson) February 14, 2022

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.