'Supply Chain Issues Tour': Jack White is coming to Colorado

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Jack White's first headline tour in four years will make a stop in Colorado in 2022.
"The Supply Chain Issues Tour" includes shows in North America, Europe and the United Kingdom beginning in April 2022.
The tour will make a Broomfield stop at 1st Bank Center on June 11, 2022.
Third Man Records Vault Members will have access to first pre-sale tickets beginning Monday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. local time.
Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, Dec. 16 at 10 p.m. local time at CitiEntertainment.com.
General ticket sales begin Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. A limited number of VIP packages will be available for each show at JackWhiteIII.com.
The tour will celebrate the upcoming release of two new Jack White albums.
"Fear of the Dawn" arrives everywhere via Third Man Records on April 8, 2022, and "Entering Heaven Alive" will follow on July 22, 2022.
Jack White 2022 World Tour
- April 08 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
- April 09 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
- April 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
- April 12 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena
- April 13 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
- April 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
- April 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
- April 17 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena
- April 19 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
- April 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- April 23 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
- April 24 – North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival
- April 26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
- April 27 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
- April 28 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
- April 30 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
- May 01 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
- May 23 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- May 24 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- May 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- May 27 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum
- May 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
- May 29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
- May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
- June 01 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
- June 03 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center
- June 04 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- June 06 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- June 07 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum
- June 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- June 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
- June 11 – Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Center
- June 27 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
- June 28 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
- June 30 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
- July 01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
- July 02 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee
- July 04 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall
- July 07 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant
- July 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival
- July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall
- July 15 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle
- July 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
- July 18 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
- July 19 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
- July 20 – Paris, France – L’Olympia
- August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
- August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena
- August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- August 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- August 21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark
- August 23 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena
- August 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
- August 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
- August 27 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater
- August 28 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
- August 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
