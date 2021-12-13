'Supply Chain Issues Tour': Jack White is coming to Colorado

The tour will celebrate the upcoming release of two brand new Jack White albums.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Jack White's first headline tour in four years will make a stop in Colorado in 2022.

"The Supply Chain Issues Tour" includes shows in North America, Europe and the United Kingdom beginning in April 2022.

The tour will make a Broomfield stop at 1st Bank Center on June 11, 2022.

Third Man Records Vault Members will have access to first pre-sale tickets beginning Monday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, Dec. 16 at 10 p.m. local time at CitiEntertainment.com.

General ticket sales begin Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. A limited number of VIP packages will be available for each show at JackWhiteIII.com.

The tour will celebrate the upcoming release of two new Jack White albums.

"Fear of the Dawn" arrives everywhere via Third Man Records on April 8, 2022, and "Entering Heaven Alive" will follow on July 22, 2022.

Jack White 2022 World Tour

April 08 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

April 09 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

April 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

April 12 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena

April 13 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

April 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

April 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

April 17 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

April 19 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

April 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

April 23 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

April 24 – North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival

April 26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

April 27 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

April 28 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

April 30 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

May 01 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

May 23 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 24 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

May 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

May 27 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum

May 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

May 29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

June 01 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

June 03 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center

June 04 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 06 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

June 07 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

June 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

June 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

June 11 – Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Center

June 27 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

June 28 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

June 30 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

July 01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

July 02 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee

July 04 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall

July 07 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant

July 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall

July 15 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle

July 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

July 18 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

July 19 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

July 20 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena

August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

August 21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark

August 23 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

August 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

August 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

August 28 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

August 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

