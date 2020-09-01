MORRISON, Colo. — After playing a show at Denver's Ogden Theatre last May, indie-electronic artist Jai Wolf has announced his return to Colorado.

The New-York based music producer will play Red Rocks Amphitheatre alongside Kasbo, Manila Killa and Claud on Monday, May 25.

Doors for the all ages show open at 6 p.m., with music scheduled to start at about 7 p.m.

General sale tickets for the Memorial Day concert go on sale Friday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. on AXS.com. They cost $45 to $70 plus fees.

Fans can click this link to sign up for presale ticket access, which will be available starting Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

