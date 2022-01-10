Jake Owen announces Colorado amphitheater concert

The "Barefoot Blue Jean Night" country musician will return to Colorado in May.

VAIL, Colo. — Country music star Jake Owen will make his Colorado return this summer.

The "Barefoot Blue Jean Night" chart-topper will headline a concert at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre in Vail on May 29, concert promoter AEG Presents announced Monday.

Tickets for the all-ages Vail performance go on sale Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. at GRFVail.com, AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $45 to $80 plus service fees.

Known for his No. 1 country music hits “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” and “Homemade,” Owen had the Most Played Song of the Decade: “Barefoot Blue Jean Night.” The breakout "Barefoot Blue Jean Night" album also landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and garnered four consecutive No. 1 hits.

.@jakeowen is bringin' his party from the beach to the mountains may 29 at @GeraldFordAmp ⛰⛰



grab presale tix starting thursday at 10a with code barefoot — AEGPresentsRM (@AEGPresentsRM) January 10, 2022

