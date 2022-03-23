James Taylor announces multiple Colorado concerts

James Taylor was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — James Taylor has announced 20 new performances with his All-Star Band including two stops in Colorado this summer.

"An Evening with James Taylor & his All-Star Band" will be held Monday, July 18 at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs and Tuesday, July 19 at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village.

A JamesTaylor.com presale for the new concerts began Tuesday, March 22.

General ticket sales for the shows begin Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $50 to $200 for the all-ages performances.

A six-time Grammy Award winner, Taylor is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, having sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

Taylor was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

TICKET GIVEAWAY!



We're giving away a pair of tickets to An Evening With James Taylor @JamesTaylor_com & His All-Star Band! To enter, just comment below with the song you'd like to hear most live on July 18. Winner will be randomly selected this Thursday at 10am. pic.twitter.com/cTh3L7Dvns — BroadmoorWorldArena (@bworldarena) March 22, 2022

summertime is another day closer ☀️



another date to add to your concert calendars - An Evening with @JamesTaylor_com & His All-Star Band take the stage july 19!



tix on sale next fri, march 25 at 10a — Fiddlers Green Amp (@FiddlersGreenCO) March 18, 2022

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.