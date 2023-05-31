Janelle Monáe announces Red Rocks concert

MORRISON, Colo. — Singer and actor Janelle Monáe announced a new 26-date tour on Wednesday.
The "Age of Pleasure Tour" will launch Aug. 30 and continue across North America through Oct. 18.
The tour will make a stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, Sept. 7.
"Her tour promises to light up your body, soul and all of your senses with an unforgettable performance featuring songs off her latest album and classic hits from her discography," concert promoter Live Nation said.
Monáe's new album "The Age of Pleasure" will be released June 9.
Verizon will have a ticket presale for Verizon Up customers beginning Thursday, June 1, at 10 a.m. until Tuesday, June 6, at 10 p.m.
General ticket sales for the Red Rocks concert date are set to begin Wednesday, June 7, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.
AGE OF PLEASURE TOUR DATES
- Wed Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
- Thu Aug 31 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
- Sat Sep 02 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- Wed Sep 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
- Thu Sep 07 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Sat Sep 09 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
- Mon Sep 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
- Wed Sep 13 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
- Thu Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
- Sun Sep 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- Mon Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
- Wed Sep 20 – Montreal, QB – Mtelus
- Thu Sep 21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
- Sun Sep 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
- Tue Sep 26 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall
- Thu Sep 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
- Mon Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Tue Oct 03 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
- Wed Oct 04 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
- Fri Oct 06 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta
- Mon Oct 09 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- Tue Oct 10 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
- Wed Oct 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
- Sun Oct 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
- Tue Oct 17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- Wed Oct 18 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
Red Rocks' concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season continues.
Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.
Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.
