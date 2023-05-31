Janelle Monáe announces Red Rocks concert

An 8-time Grammy Award-nominated singer, Janelle Monáe has starred in several films including "Hidden Figures" and "Glass Onion."

MORRISON, Colo. — Singer and actor Janelle Monáe announced a new 26-date tour on Wednesday.

The "Age of Pleasure Tour" will launch Aug. 30 and continue across North America through Oct. 18.

The tour will make a stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, Sept. 7.

"Her tour promises to light up your body, soul and all of your senses with an unforgettable performance featuring songs off her latest album and classic hits from her discography," concert promoter Live Nation said.

Monáe's new album "The Age of Pleasure" will be released June 9.

Verizon will have a ticket presale for Verizon Up customers beginning Thursday, June 1, at 10 a.m. until Tuesday, June 6, at 10 p.m.

General ticket sales for the Red Rocks concert date are set to begin Wednesday, June 7, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

AGE OF PLEASURE TOUR DATES

Wed Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Thu Aug 31 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Sat Sep 02 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Wed Sep 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Thu Sep 07 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 09 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

Mon Sep 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

Wed Sep 13 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Thu Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Sep 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Mon Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Wed Sep 20 – Montreal, QB – Mtelus

Thu Sep 21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Sun Sep 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Tue Sep 26 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Thu Sep 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Mon Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 03 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Wed Oct 04 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

Fri Oct 06 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta

Mon Oct 09 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tue Oct 10 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Wed Oct 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Sun Oct 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue Oct 17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wed Oct 18 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

Red Rocks' concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season continues.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

