Interpol is great. Car Seat Headrest is great. Japanese Breakfast is great - and a new addition to this Red Rocks show announced back in November.

The show is on May 1 - that's a Wednesday - and there are still a bunch of tickets available at this link (only four left in the front section at almost $400 a pop).

In addition to new ticket-item Japanese Breakfast, indie megaliths Interpol and lo-fi poppers Car Seat Headrest are also joined by Sunflower Bean out of Brooklyn.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the concert is set for 7 p.m.

If you're wondering what's the deal with Interpol playing all over this spring and summer, well, they released "Marauder" in late summer last year. Interpol has gone on several hiatuses during their tenure as indie rock's muted, post-punk torchbearers.

This return to touring gives Coloradans something special; no other American set date this year includes Carseat Headrest at least. Three days after Red Rocks, Interpol will play Shaky Knees Festival in Georgia and several others throughout the summer.

