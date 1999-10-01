Jason Aldean announces Colorado arena concert

DENVER — Country superstar Jason Aldean is returning to the Centennial State.
Jason Aldean has announced "The Back in the Saddle Tour" will make a Denver stop later this year.
Aldean will be joined by Hardy and Lainey Wilson & Dee Jay Silver at Ball Arena in downtown Denver on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Tickets for the nationwide tour go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.
For more information and for a full list of upcoming tour dates, visit JasonAldean.com.
> Above video: Ball Arena prepares to reopen in March 2021.
Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999 with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.
Formerly known as Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.
