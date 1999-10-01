x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Colorado Music

Jason Aldean announces Colorado arena concert

'The Back In The Saddle Tour' will bring Aldean back to Colorado for the first time since 2019.

DENVER — Country superstar Jason Aldean is returning to the Centennial State. 

Jason Aldean has announced "The Back in the Saddle Tour" will make a Denver stop later this year.

Aldean will be joined by Hardy and Lainey Wilson & Dee Jay Silver at Ball Arena in downtown Denver on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

Tickets for the nationwide tour go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com

For more information and for a full list of upcoming tour dates, visit JasonAldean.com.

> Above video: Ball Arena prepares to reopen in March 2021.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999 with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

Related Articles

Credit: Robb Cohen/Invision/AP
Jason Aldean performs during the Jason Aldean: High Noon Neon Tour 2018 at SunTrust Park on Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Atlanta.

Avs podcast: From the Cheap Seats

This fan-centered podcast about the Colorado Avalanche is brought to you by two 9NEWSers who bought season tickets in the literal cheap seats — so close to the top, they can practically touch the ceiling.

HOW TO LISTEN

Find episodes on your favorite podcast app, or even better, watch them on YouTube!

SUGGESTED VIDEOSColorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.