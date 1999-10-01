Jason Aldean announces Colorado arena concert

'The Back In The Saddle Tour' will bring Aldean back to Colorado for the first time since 2019.

DENVER — Country superstar Jason Aldean is returning to the Centennial State.

Jason Aldean has announced "The Back in the Saddle Tour" will make a Denver stop later this year.

Aldean will be joined by Hardy and Lainey Wilson & Dee Jay Silver at Ball Arena in downtown Denver on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

Tickets for the nationwide tour go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

For more information and for a full list of upcoming tour dates, visit JasonAldean.com.

> Above video: Ball Arena prepares to reopen in March 2021.

Just announced! The Back In The Saddle Tour presented by Wolf Moon Bourbon kicks off in August with special guests @HardyMusic and @LaineyWilson! Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 21 at 10am local venue time. https://t.co/n8BNLkhotR pic.twitter.com/l9ZTpjf0J7 — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) May 16, 2021

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999 with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

Avs podcast: From the Cheap Seats

This fan-centered podcast about the Colorado Avalanche is brought to you by two 9NEWSers who bought season tickets in the literal cheap seats — so close to the top, they can practically touch the ceiling.

HOW TO LISTEN

Find episodes on your favorite podcast app, or even better, watch them on YouTube!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.