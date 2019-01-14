GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Country superstar Jason Aldean is returning to the Centennial State.

Jason Aldean announced Monday his "2019 Ride All Night Tour" will stop at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Friday, July 26.

The tour, which launches May 3 in Connecticut, will also feature rising country music stars Kane Brown and Carly Pearce, as well as Dee Jay Silver.

Kane Brown performs onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 7, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Fans can first purchase tickets beginning Friday, Jan. 25 for select cities as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket at Megaticket.com, according to Aldean's website.

Colorado country fans will face a hard choice on Friday, July 26. Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban is headlining a concert at Cheyenne Frontier Days that night as well.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS