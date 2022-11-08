Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit announce Red Rocks concerts

The Grammy-Award winning singer/songwriter will make his Red Rocks return next year.

DENVER — Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Jason Isbell and his band, The 400 Unit, are coming to Colorado next summer for two concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Isbell will be joined by special guest Angel Olsen for shows on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 and Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Tickets for the all-ages Colorado concerts go on sale Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. They cost $50, plus service fees.

In October 2021, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit released a special new covers album, "Georgia Blue." The album features tracks originally recorded by R.E.M., Drivn’ N’ Cryin’, James Brown, Cat Power, Precious Bryant, Otis Redding, The Black Crowes, Indigo Girls, Gladys Knight & The Pips, The Allman Brothers Band and Vic Chesnutt.

The Red Rocks 2023 concert schedule announced so far is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders, and astounding views.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

