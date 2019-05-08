BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Due to overwhelming demand, organizers have moved the concert planned in memory of Yonder Mountain String Band founder member Jeff Austin to a larger venue.

"What the Night Brings: An Evening of Music, Remembrance and Community" has been moved to 1stBank Center in Broomfield on Monday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the show at Denver's Mission Ballroom "sold out in minutes," according to organizers.

Tickets for the new venue go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com with a limit of 4 per person. All tickets for the Mission Ballroom concert will be honored and refunds will be available at point of purchase for those unhappy with the move.

> Editors Note: The video above originally aired in June 2019.

A stacked lineup of bands will put on the concert in memory of the late Jeff Austin, the singer, mandolinist and co-founder of the Nederland bluegrass group Yonder Mountain String Band.

All proceeds from the event will go to The Jeff Austin Family Fund.

Austin passed away June 24 in Seattle, Washington. He was 45 years old.

“Jeff Austin’s tremendous impact on our community will never be forgotten," release from AEG Presents said. "So many family, friends, and music fans’ lives were connected and inspired by Jeff, creating endless memories, both on the stage and off.”

Scheduled to perform at the 'What the Night Brings' concert:

Bill Nershi

Billy Strings

Brendan Bayliss

Greensky Bluegrass

Hot Rize

The Infamous Stringdusters

Keith Moseley

Keller Williams

Leftover Salmon (Acoustic)

Members of the Jeff Austin Band (Kyle Tuttle, Jean-Luc Davis, Julian Davis)

Mimi Naja

Noam Pikelny

Railroad Earth

The Travelin’ McCourys

Yonder Mountain String Band

“The outpouring of support and love has been tremendous," said Devlyn Austin, Jeff's wife. "I want to thank everyone who has supported the fund. It’s truly amazing, and it’s allowed our family to begin processing the unimaginable. We hope that this show will be a chance for everyone to come together, remember Jeff, and enjoy the music and the musicians that were so close to him.”

