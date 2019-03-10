BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Ventriloquist and comedian Jeff Dunham has announced his new 63-city tour will visit Colorado Springs and Broomfield next year.

The “JEFF DUNHAM: SERIOUSLY!?” tour will stop at Broomfield's 1st Bank Center on Saturday, April 4 and Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Sunday, April 5.

Tickets for the Broomfield comedy show go on sale Monday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. At the same time, tickets for the Broadmoor World Arena event will go on sale at AXS.com.

Ticket presales for the “JEFF DUNHAM: SERIOUSLY!?” tour begin Thursday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. Details are available at JeffDunham.com.

Dunham has been featured in standup specials on NBC, Netflix and Comedy Central and his comedy has been viewed over one billion times on social media.

