Jerry Garcia 80th birthday celebration to be held in Colorado

The Colorado Symphony will help explore and interpret the Jerry Garcia songbook in 'new and wondrous ways.'

DENVER — A stellar lineup of musicians will celebrate the 80th birthday of the late Jerry Garcia with a concert at Colorado's most iconic music venue.

"Jerry Garcia's 80th Birthday Symphonic Celebration" will be held Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre west of Denver.

Garcia, the lead vocalist and guitarist of the Grateful Dead, would have turned 80 in August. The birthday celebration will feature the Colorado Symphony and a new cast of characters.

The Garcia family has invited Melvin Seals, Jacklyn LaBranch, Dave Schools, Tom Hamilton, and Duane Trucks to explore the Garcia songbook with the full force of a 65-piece orchestra. Organizers said the musicians will explore and interpret the Garcia Songbook in "new and wondrous ways."

General ticket sales begin Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849 for between $55 and $90 plus service fees.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

NEW SHOW: Grab your party hats - it's the Jerry Garcia 80th Birthday Symphonic Celebration at #RedRocksCO with the @CO_Symphony, featuring @MelvinSeals, Jacklyn Labranch, Dave Schools, @tommyhamilton and @DuaneTrucks, June 29, 2022 🥳 Tickets on sale Friday, March 25 at 10am MT! pic.twitter.com/87p4ussyXs — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) March 22, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

