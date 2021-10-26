Jessie James Decker announces Denver concert

DENVER — Singer, songwriter, TV personality, fashion designer, beauty and lifestyle influencer, entrepreneur and "New York Times" best-selling author Jessie James Decker will launch a new concert tour in 2022.
James Decker has announced "The Woman I've Become Tour" will begin April 14, 2022 in support of her latest seven-song EP. The U.S. tour will conclude with a performance at Denver's Mission Ballroom on Saturday, June 4.
James Decker will be joined by Adam Doleac at the Colorado tour stop.
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Oct. 29 at AXS.com. Ticket prices for the 16-and-older concert tour range from $40 to $65 plus service charges.
"'The Woman I’ve Become' is unlike any record I’ve ever created," said Decker. "It’s a true transition from the young girl I was to the woman I have become. I’ve never been this vulnerable before. I think life changes and growth have made me confident enough to show that vulnerable side."
James Decker, who is married to former Denver Broncos wide receiver Eric Decker, has accumulated more than 100 million music streams since 2009.
The Mission Ballroom, which opened in August 2019, is located along Brighton Boulevard, between 40th and 43rd streets, at North Wynkoop, a new 14-acre mixed-use project in Denver's River North neighborhood.
Built and operated by concert promoter AEG Rocky Mountains, the creators of the Mission Ballroom say their goal was to make it the “best club this town’s ever seen.”
