Jimmy Buffett shifts Red Rocks concerts to 2021

Jimmy Buffett’s Slack Tide Tour will finally arrive in Colorado for two nights in September 2021.

MORRISON, Colo. — Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band are rescheduling their sold-out September shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Buffett and his band will now play the storied Red Rocks venue on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 and Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

"Our shows will now have to wait until next summer to roll,” Jimmy Buffett said in a news release. “We have worked hand in hand with AEG Presents to make the best out of a challenging situation. For now, it’s time to stay at the dock and wait this storm out. Be safe and patient. Breathe in, breathe out and hopefully we will all move on soon. Keep those fins up and in a safe place for now. We will see you in a few months."

Tickets to Buffett's Sept. 8, 2020 and Sept. 10, 2020 shows will be valid for the new dates.

If tickets were purchased through AXS, ticket holders have the option to transfer, sell, or refund their tickets if they can no longer attend the show. Ticket buyers who purchased through AXS will receive an email with more information and will have 30 days to receive a refund. For more details, visit: support.axs.com.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders, and astounding views.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.