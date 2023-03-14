Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra book 'Amplified Echoes Tour'

'The Amplified Echoes Tour' will make 29 stops across the country this summer.

DENVER — Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra announced on Monday their upcoming co-headline "The Amplified Echoes Tour."

The 29-city summer tour begins Tuesday, July 11, in Missoula, with stops across the United States in Los Angeles, Nashville, New York and more before wrapping up on Saturday, Aug. 26, in Philadelphia.

Middle Kids will be joining the tour across all dates.

The tour includes a stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on Tuesday, July 25.

Ticket presales begin Tuesday, March 14. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 14, at CitiEntertainment.com.

The general ticket on-sale begins Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Tickets are $45 to $69.50 plus applicable service charges.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

Denver Arts & Venues said it will use the winter offseason to make some improvements around the venue. The projects will impact entrances and access to the amphitheater through April 2023.

The Red Rocks Visitor Center will be closed while under construction this winter, but the Trading Post will remain open.

Over the winter, access to the amphitheater will be limited to the North Trail and East Stairs entrances. Park trails will remain open.

