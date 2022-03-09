Blues icon Joe Bonamassa is returning to Red Rocks

Joe Bonamassa is one of the best-selling blues artists in music history.

MORRISON, Colo. — Blues rock guitar icon Joe Bonamassa is returning to Colorado.

Bonamassa will play Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday, Aug. 7 and Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849.

A ticket presale begins Wednesday, March 9 at 10 a.m. with the passcode BONAMASSA22.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

NEW SHOWS: @JBONAMASSA brings the Time Clocks Tour to #RedRocksCO for two nights, Aug. 7th & 8th, 2022 🎸 Tickets on sale Friday, March 11 at 10am MT! pic.twitter.com/aXX4g759rs — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) March 7, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

