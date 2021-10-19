Joe Russo's Almost Dead announces Broomfield concert

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Joe Russo's Almost Dead is returning to the Centennial State later this year.
The Grateful Dead tribute band will headline a concert at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield on Friday, Dec. 3.
Tickets for the all-ages performance are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. MT at AXS.com. General admission tickets are $59.95 plus applicable service charges.
Joe Russo's Almost Dead will hold a password-protected ticket pre-sale starting Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. MT.
Formerly home to the Colorado 14ers of the NBA G-League as well as the Rocky Mountain Rage of the Central Hockey League (CHL), 1st Bank Center opened as the Broomfield Event Center in November 2006.
