Joe Russo's Almost Dead announces Broomfield concert

The Grateful Dead tribute band has planned a performance in Broomfield this December.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Joe Russo's Almost Dead is returning to the Centennial State later this year.

The Grateful Dead tribute band will headline a concert at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield on Friday, Dec. 3.

Tickets for the all-ages performance are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. MT at AXS.com. General admission tickets are $59.95 plus applicable service charges.

Joe Russo's Almost Dead will hold a password-protected ticket pre-sale starting Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. MT.

Formerly home to the Colorado 14ers of the NBA G-League as well as the Rocky Mountain Rage of the Central Hockey League (CHL), 1st Bank Center opened as the Broomfield Event Center in November 2006.

Colorado! We return on Friday, Dec 3 at the @1STBANK_Center for our last show of 2021, tickets on sale Friday!



Password protected Band Pre-Sale happens tmrw (TUE, OCT 19) at 1:00PM Eastern / 11:00AM Mountain.



The password and URL will be posted here at that time. pic.twitter.com/e5vV3y0OBk — JoRu Almost Dead (@RussoAlmostDead) October 18, 2021

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Avs podcast: From the Cheap Seats

This fan-centered podcast about the Colorado Avalanche is brought to you by two 9NEWSers who bought season tickets in the literal cheap seats — so close to the top, they can practically touch the ceiling.

HOW TO LISTEN

Find episodes on your favorite podcast app, or even better, watch them on YouTube!

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.