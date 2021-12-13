Joe Russo's Almost Dead announces Red Rocks concert

The Grateful Dead tribute band has planned a performance in Morrison in 2022.

MORRISON, Colo. — Fresh off a performance in Broomfield earlier this month, Joe Russo's Almost Dead has announced a return to the Centennial State next year.

The Grateful Dead tribute band will headline a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Tickets for the all-ages performance are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. MT at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849.

General admission tickets are $55 while reserved tickets are $85, plus applicable service charges.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

2022 dates!



Full details:https://t.co/YjxOfecxz4



Band Facebook Presale will start on WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15 in two groups beginning at 12:00PM ET (Philly, Madison, and Cincinnati), and continuing at 1:00PM ET (Asheville, New Haven, Vail & Red Rocks). pic.twitter.com/QlN33GZ5BP — JoRu Almost Dead (@RussoAlmostDead) December 13, 2021

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: How to Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.