Joji to bring 'Pandemonium Tour' to Denver arena

Kenny Beats, Lil Toe (Ammo) and SavageRealm will appear as special guests.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Joji will bring his new arena tour to Colorado this autumn.

The singer-songwriter, also known as George Kusunoki Miller, announced his 22-city arena tour “Pandemonium Tour” will kick off Sept. 29 in Houston before stops across the United States.

The tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Joji will be joined by Kenny Beats, Lil Toe (Ammo), and Savage Realm in Denver.

Fans can join a pre-registration via Tunespeak. The public ticket on-sale begins Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

PANDEMONIUM NORTH AMERICAN TOUR



PRE-SALES START THIS WEDS JUNE 7th 2023 @ 10 AM LOCAL TIME



REGISTER FOR PRE-SALE ACCESS AT https://t.co/prfdUm1X5j pic.twitter.com/GJdYsplvM7 — JOJI (@sushitrash) June 5, 2023

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.