'Happiness Returns': Jonas Brothers are coming to Red Rocks

MORRISON, Colo. — Jonas Brothers have announced dates for a new North American tour including a stop in Colorado later this year.
The 44-date "Remember This Tour" will visit Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
Jonas Brothers will be joined by special guest Kelsea Ballerini at the show.
Tickets for the Colorado tour stop go on sale Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.
Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. until Wednesday, May 26 at 10 p.m. at citientertainment.com.
The trio's new tour is a follow-up to 2019's “Happiness Begins” tour which sold over 1.2 million tickets and grossed over $120 million dollars. The 2021 tour begins Aug. 20 in Las Vegas before wrapping at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in October.
"We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce we are going on tour this summer and bringing our friend Kelsea Ballerini!" said Jonas Brothers. "If this past year has taught us anything it’s that we need to remember the important moments in our lives. We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends and our families and we can’t wait to see all their faces soon!"
Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue will increase capacity to 6,300 on Saturday, May 22. Concerts and events happening after June 21 will be sold at full capacity, which is 9,545 people.
Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.
Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.
'Remember This' Tour Dates
- Fri Aug 20 – Las Vegas, NV – Park Theater
- Sat Aug 21 – Las Vegas, NV – Park Theater
- Wed Aug 25 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Fri Aug 27 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Sat Aug 28 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
- Mon Aug 30 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
- Wed Sep 01 – Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
- Thu Sep 02 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
- Fri Sep 03 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
- Sun Sep 05 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Tue Sep 07 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Wed Sep 08 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest
- Thu Sep 09 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Sat Sep 11 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino
- Sun Sep 12 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Tue Sep 14 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
- Thu Sep 16 – Nashville, TN
- Fri Sep 17 – Nashville, TN
- Sat Sep 18 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown
- Tue Sep 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Wed Sep 22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Fri Sep 24 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
- Sat Sep 25 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheatre
- Sun Sep 26 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview
- Tue Sep 28 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Wed Sep 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
- Fri Oct 01 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
- Sat Oct 02 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Tue Oct 05 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Wed Oct 06 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Thu Oct 07 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
- Sat Oct 09 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Sun Oct 10 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- Tue Oct 12 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Wed Oct 13 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Fri Oct 15 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place Amp
- Sat Oct 16 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sun Oct 17 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Tue Oct 19 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
- Thu Oct 21 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- Fri Oct 22 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sat Oct 23 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Tue Oct 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Wed Oct 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
