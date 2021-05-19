'Happiness Returns': Jonas Brothers are coming to Red Rocks

Jonas Brothers and Kelsea Ballerini aim to bring happiness back with a new 44-date tour.

MORRISON, Colo. — Jonas Brothers have announced dates for a new North American tour including a stop in Colorado later this year.

The 44-date "Remember This Tour" will visit Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.

Jonas Brothers will be joined by special guest Kelsea Ballerini at the show.

Tickets for the Colorado tour stop go on sale Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. until Wednesday, May 26 at 10 p.m. at citientertainment.com.

The trio's new tour is a follow-up to 2019's “Happiness Begins” tour which sold over 1.2 million tickets and grossed over $120 million dollars. The 2021 tour begins Aug. 20 in Las Vegas before wrapping at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in October.

"We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce we are going on tour this summer and bringing our friend Kelsea Ballerini!" said Jonas Brothers. "If this past year has taught us anything it’s that we need to remember the important moments in our lives. We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends and our families and we can’t wait to see all their faces soon!"

Here's to creating a whole bunch of new memories that we'll never forget 😎 Can't wait to see you guys again on the #RememberThisTour!!https://t.co/CjvOnTOi4I pic.twitter.com/pICa2HkkNH — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 19, 2021

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue will increase capacity to 6,300 on Saturday, May 22. Concerts and events happening after June 21 will be sold at full capacity, which is 9,545 people.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

'Remember This' Tour Dates

Fri Aug 20 – Las Vegas, NV – Park Theater

Sat Aug 21 – Las Vegas, NV – Park Theater

Wed Aug 25 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 27 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 28 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Mon Aug 30 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 01 – Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 02 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Fri Sep 03 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 05 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 07 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 08 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

Thu Sep 09 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat Sep 11 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino

Sun Sep 12 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 14 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Thu Sep 16 – Nashville, TN

Fri Sep 17 – Nashville, TN

Sat Sep 18 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown

Tue Sep 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Wed Sep 22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Sep 24 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sat Sep 25 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 26 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview

Tue Sep 28 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed Sep 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Fri Oct 01 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Sat Oct 02 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Tue Oct 05 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed Oct 06 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thu Oct 07 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

Sat Oct 09 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sun Oct 10 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Tue Oct 12 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Wed Oct 13 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri Oct 15 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place Amp

Sat Oct 16 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 17 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 19 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Thu Oct 21 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Fri Oct 22 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Oct 23 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tue Oct 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Wed Oct 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Mile High Mornings

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.