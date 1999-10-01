Nick, Kevin, Joe Jonas announce Denver concert

DENVER — The Jonas Brothers are hitting the road for their biggest tour to date.
Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas announced a 35-date stadium and arena tour Tuesday morning.
"The Tour" launches in August and will visit stadiums such as Dodger Stadium, Wrigley Field, and Globe Life Field in Texas. On the touring run, the band will perform five albums every night.
The Jonas Brothers tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Thursday, Sept. 14.
The Jonas Brothers previously performed at Ball Arena (then called Pepsi Center) in 2019 and at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in 2021.
Fans can register through Saturday, May 6, at 9:59 p.m. MT for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Tuesday, May 9.
Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, May 11, at 10 p.m. at CitiEntertainment.com.
Verizon customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. local until Thursday, May 11, at 10 p.m. local time at Verizon.com.
Jonas Brothers ‘The Tour’ 2023
- Sat Aug 12 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium
- Sun Aug 13 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium
- Tue Aug 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Thu Aug 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
- Sat Aug 19 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
- Tue Aug 22 — Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Thu Aug 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Fri Aug 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
- Sun Aug 27 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- Wed Aug 30 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
- Fri Sep 01 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair
- Sun Sep 03 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Wed Sep 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Fri Sep 08 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Sat Sep 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium
- Mon Sep 11 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
- Thu Sep 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Sat Sep 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
- Mon Sep 18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Thu Sep 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Fri Sep 22 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- Sat Sep 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Mon Sep 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Tue Sep 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
- Thu Sep 28 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- Sat Sep 30 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Sun Oct 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Tue Oct 03 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- Thu Oct 05 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
- Sat Oct 07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Mon Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Tue Oct 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
- Thu Oct 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- Fri Oct 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
- Sat Oct 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.
