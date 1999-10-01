Nick, Kevin, Joe Jonas announce Denver concert

The band will be playing five albums every night at stadiums and arenas.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Jonas Brothers are hitting the road for their biggest tour to date.

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas announced a 35-date stadium and arena tour Tuesday morning.

"The Tour" launches in August and will visit stadiums such as Dodger Stadium, Wrigley Field, and Globe Life Field in Texas. On the touring run, the band will perform five albums every night.

The Jonas Brothers tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The Jonas Brothers previously performed at Ball Arena (then called Pepsi Center) in 2019 and at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in 2021.

Fans can register through Saturday, May 6, at 9:59 p.m. MT for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Tuesday, May 9.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, May 11, at 10 p.m. at CitiEntertainment.com.

Verizon customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. local until Thursday, May 11, at 10 p.m. local time at Verizon.com.

It’s official!



FIVE ALBUMS. ONE NIGHT. THE TOUR.



Register for Verified Fan now through Saturday, May 6th at 11:59PM ET for your chance to purchase tickets! Let's go! pic.twitter.com/lkmMrNJ7Jm — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 2, 2023

Jonas Brothers ‘The Tour’ 2023

Sat Aug 12 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium

Sun Aug 13 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium

Tue Aug 15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Aug 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Tue Aug 22 — Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu Aug 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Sun Aug 27 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Wed Aug 30 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Fri Sep 01 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair

Sun Sep 03 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Sep 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Sep 08 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium

Mon Sep 11 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Thu Sep 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Sep 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Mon Sep 18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Thu Sep 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Fri Sep 22 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Sep 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Sep 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Sep 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thu Sep 28 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sat Sep 30 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sun Oct 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Oct 03 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Thu Oct 05 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Sat Oct 07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon Oct 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Oct 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Thu Oct 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Fri Oct 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sat Oct 14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.