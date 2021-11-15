Freedom Tour 2022: Journey books Denver arena concert

Journey has sold nearly 100 million albums globally and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

DENVER — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Journey will return to live touring in 2022, the band announced Monday.

Journey announced their "Freedom Tour 2022" will begin Feb. 22, 2022 in Pittsburgh before visiting 40 cities through May.

The cross-country tour will make a stop at Ball Arena in Denver on Monday, April 11 with special guest Toto.

Billy Idol will join the Freedom Tour from Feb. 22 through April 5 while Toto will perform April 7 through May 11.

Tickets for the Colorado tour date go on sale to the public Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. tour dates beginning Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, Nov. 18 at 10 p.m. local time at CitiEntertainment.com.

"It’s that time - time to get back to where we are used to being - on stage!" said Journey's Neal Schon. "We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited! Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon, friends."

Known for the chart-topping hits "Don't Stop Believin," "Any Way You Want It," "Faithfully," "Lights" and more, Journey also announced a new six-show Las Vegas residency, running from Dec. 1 to Dec. 11 at the Theater at Virgin Hotels.

"Touring next year with Journey is going to be great fun! An epic night you won’t want to miss," said Billy Idol. "I’m excited to get back to so many wonderful cities and I’m bringing Steve Stevens and the rest of the Billy Idol band with me!"

"On behalf of myself and the band, we are very honored and excited to do this tour with our old and dear friends Journey," said Toto's Steve Lukather. "Gonna be a great night of music, and as all the guys are lifelong friends... a blast off stage as well."

FREEDOM TOUR 2022 DATES

Tuesday, February 22 Pittsburgh, PA

Wednesday, February 23 Philadelphia, PA

Friday, February 25 Belmont Park, NY

Sunday, February 27 Newark, NJ

Monday, February 28 Boston, MA

Wednesday, March 2 Detroit, MI

Saturday, March 5 Quebec City, QC

Monday, March 7 Toronto, ON

Tuesday, March 8 Albany, NY

Saturday, March 12 Milwaukee, WI

Monday, March 14 St. Paul, MN

Wednesday, March 16 Kansas City, MO

Thursday, March 17 Oklahoma City, OK

Saturday, March 19 N. Little Rock, AR

Monday, March 21 St. Louis, MO

Thursday, March 24 Salt Lake City, UT

Sunday, March 27 Portland, OR

Monday, March 28 Seattle, WA

Thursday, March 31 San Francisco, CA

Friday, April 1 Sacramento, CA

Monday, April 4 Anaheim, CA

Tuesday, April 5 Los Angeles, CA

Thursday, April 7 San Diego, CA

Saturday, April 9 Glendale, AZ

Monday, April 11 Denver, CO

Wednesday, April 13 Dallas, TX

Friday, April 15 New Orleans, LA

Wednesday, April 20 Tampa, FL

Thursday, April 21 Orlando, FL

Sunday, April 24 Cincinnati, OH

Monday, April 25 Atlanta, GA

Wednesday, April 27 Nashville, TN

Thursday, April 28 Charlotte, NC

Saturday, April 30 Columbus, OH

Monday, May 2 Rosemont, IL

Wednesday, May 4 Grand Rapids, MI

Thursday, May 5 Indianapolis, IN

Saturday, May 7 Cleveland, OH

Monday, May 9 Washington, DC

Wednesday, May 11 Hartford, CT

