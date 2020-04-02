DENVER — Grammy Award-winning rock musician Juanes will bring his 2020 North American Mas Futuro Que Pasado Tour to the Centennial State this autumn.

Juanes' 40-plus date tour will make a stop at Denver's Bellco Theatre on Monday, Oct. 5.

Tickets for the Colorado performance go on sale Friday, Feb. 7 at 12 p.m. at LiveNation.com, AXS.com, or by phone at 888-929-7849.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 12 p.m. until Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 p.m. at CitiEntertainment.com.

Named for Juanes’ new album, the 2020 North American Mas Futuro Que Pasado Tour kicks off on April 14 in Indianapolis and concludes on Oct. 25 in Temecula, Calif.

Juanes has sold millions of albums around world, notching 12 No. 1 singles. Juanes is the only artist holding two of Billboard’s ”Top-5 Latin Pop Songs of All-Time," according to concert promoter Live Nation.

For additional tour information, visit Juanes.net.

Located inside the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver, the Bellco Theatre is a 5,000-seat venue that hosts concerts, lectures and family spectaculars.

