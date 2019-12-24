DENVER — Bielibers, rejoice!

Global popstar Justin Bieber announced Tuesday his first tour in three years will stop in Colorado next year.

Bieber's 2020 stadium tour will visit Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

The newly-married singer-songwriter teased his first album in five years to his 123 million Instagram followers Tuesday. Bieber's new song "Yummy" will be released Jan. 3.

"As humans, we are imperfect," said Bieber. "My past, my mistakes, all the things I have been through. I believe I am right where I am supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me."

Bieber's 2020 North American stadium tour launches in Seattle in May and will continue through September.

“I feel like this is different from previous albums just because of where I am in my life. I’m excited to perform on the tour. We all have different stories, I’m just excited to share mine. It’s the music that I’ve loved the most out of anything I’ve done.”

Bieber canceled his last Denver concert on the Purpose World Tour at Sports Authority Field in August 2017.

Since releasing his 2015 album Purpose, Bieber has been featured on songs with Dan + Shay, Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, DJ Khaled, Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi, Gucci Mane, BloodPop, Billie Eilish and more.

