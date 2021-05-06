Justin Bieber announces 2022 concert at Ball Arena

Justin Bieber is bringing his Justice World Tour to the Ball Arena in March 2022.

DENVER — Will the Mile High City finally get to experience the Biebs? It sure looks like it.

The pop superstar who 9NEWS.com has written about in some form since 2010 has announced a March 16, 2022 show at Ball Arena as part of his 52-stop Justice World Tour.

This tour was supposed to kick off in 2020, before being moved to 2021, and is now being pushed back due to COVID-19 restrictions that vary by state, a concert announcement read.

Information about how to snag a ticket is slated to come out later this month. Beliebers should be able to find updates at justinbiebermusic.com.

Bieber was supposed to play a Ball Arena show this fall after quietly rescheduling a date that was slated for the larger Empower Field at Mile High in 2020.

The March 2022 date means that Denver will have to wait a little bit longer for the Biebs, who has a history of postponing or canceling shows in the Mile High City.

This is the part of the concert announcement where we’re supposed to explain who Justin Bieber is, but if you clicked on this, you know the answer or already commented “who?” on the Facebook post (even though you totally know all about Justin Bieber, let’s be real).

> Video above: Marshall Zelinger, who sources say "beliebs in life after love," reads a bunch of Justin Bieber puns.

It's unclear exactly how many tickets could be sold to the show. The Nuggets and Avalanche have both gotten permission to host 4,050 fans at the Ball Arena, but the hope is that number is able to increase as more people get COVID-19 vaccines and the virus' activity declines in the state.

But you know what they say: a socially-distanced Justin Bieber is better than no Justin Bieber at all.