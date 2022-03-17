Justin Bieber's return to Denver marred by technical problems

Justin Bieber's long-awaited return to Colorado after six years was partially spoiled with a 25-minute pause in the 'Justice Tour' concert performance.

DENVER — After cancelations, downsizing, a pandemic and postponements, Wednesday night's Justin Bieber concert was not what Colorado Beliebers were hoping for.

The ninth stop on the Canadian singer-songwriter's 112-date "Justice World Tour" was at Ball Arena for his first concert in Colorado since 2016.

Following quick sets from Jaden Smith, Eddie Benjamin, and TEO, the 28-year-old Bieber took the Denver stage at 8:30 p.m. to the screaming of fans who had waited years for the night.

The concert got off to a soaring start with Bieber singing on top of a jet plane high above the Ball Arena stage for "Somebody." The following numbers "Hold On" and "Deserve You" were punctuated with lasers and more screams from fans.

Bieber took the energy up several notches as backup dancers joined the stage for "Where Are Ü Now," "What Do You Mean?" and "Yummy."

Near the end of "Yummy" however, the sound on Bieber's microphone went dead, followed by a loss of power to the massive videoboards on stage.

With dark video screens (so tall that they rose to the rafters of Ball Arena), the stage went dark and silent for an unannounced and uncommunicated break. Fans chanted for Bieber, slow-clapped and did the wave to pass the time while hoping for a sign that the concert would be restarted.

The concert was able to resume after a 25-minute break, but without any of the large video screens, lasers or half of the stage lighting.

Bieber and his musicians restarted the concert for the eighth number with an acoustic set of "Changes," "Love Yourself," and "Off My Face."

"It's crazy how life randomly throws curve balls," said Bieber to the loyal crowd. "We can't really control much. You know tonight, the power cutting out."

The energy picked up as Bieber and his dancers performed "Sorry" and "Love You Different" with limited stage lighting.

Fans of Bieber for the last decade erupted with joy at hearing his 2010 hit "Baby" near the end of the concert.

Bieber also spoke to the Denver crowd about the health scare suffered by his wife last week. The 25-year-old Hailey Bieber was rushed to the hospital after she started having "stroke like symptoms."

"Most of you have probably seen the news about my wife," said Bieber. "She's ok, but it's been really scary, but I know for a fact god has her in the palm of his hands."

Bieber's return to Colorado was a long and winding road over the past six years.

After last playing Ball Arena (then called Pepsi Center) on April 4, 2016 on the "Purpose World Tour," Bieber announced the tour would return at the larger Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Aug. 12, 2017.

Then, just weeks before the concert was to be held, it and the final 14 shows of the 162-date tour were canceled due to Bieber's depression and exhaustion.

In his time away from the road, Bieber was able to get married, work on a new album ("Changes") and was featured on songs with Dan + Shay, Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, DJ Khaled, Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi, Gucci Mane, BloodPop, Billie Eilish and more.

The new popularity led to an announced "Changes" stadium concert at Empower Field at Mile High on June 13, 2020. Then at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, that concert was downsized to Pepsi Center "due to unforeseen circumstances."

In April 2020, the Denver arena show and the entire "Changes" tour was suspended amid the pandemic.

However, by July 2020, organizers announced Bieber's newly renamed "World Tour 2021" would come to Pepsi Center on Aug. 8, 2021.

Just before the launch of that tour in May 2021, the entire tour was renamed and pushed once again. The 52-stop "Justice World Tour" would finally come to newly renamed Ball Arena on March 16, 2022.

Setlist in Denver

"Somebody" "Hold On" "Deserve You" "Holy" "Where Are Ü Now" "What Do You Mean?" "Yummy" "Changes" "Love Yourself" "Off My Face" "Confident" "All That Matters" "Don't Go" "Sorry" "Love You Different" "As I Am" "Ghost" "Lonely" "2 Much" "Intentions" "Boyfriend" "Baby" "Peaches" "Anyone"

9NEWS.com Justin Bieber coverage

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.