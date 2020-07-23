Justin Bieber sets Pepsi Center concert in 2021

After previously being downsized from Empower Field, Justin Bieber's Pepsi Center concert will now happen in August 2021.

DENVER — Bielibers, rejoice!

Global pop music star Justin Bieber will bring his first tour in four years to Colorado in 2021.

Bieber's "World Tour 2021" will visit Pepsi Center in Denver on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.

Tickets for the arena performance are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for Bieber's postponed 2020 concert at Empower Field and Pepsi Center will be honored at the new date.

"Looking forward to seeing you all when it is safe," said Bieber tweeted Thursday.

The popstar's 45-date stadium and arena 2020 tour was postponed in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, including a planned June 13 concert at Pepsi Center.

Bieber's Denver concert was originally scheduled to take place at Empower Field at Mile High, but was downsized to Pepsi Center in early March, one of at least nine dates on the tour that were scaled down from stadiums to arenas.

Jaden Smith and Kehlani were also scheduled to perform with Bieber at Pepsi Center.

A message to ticket-holders of the Empower Field concert were notified of the change of venue due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Bieber also canceled a scheduled concert at then-named Sports Authority Field at Mile High in 2017.

Bieber’s fifth album, Changes, debuted at No. 1 after it was released Feb. 14. The album features the singles “Yummy” and “Intentions.” Since releasing his 2015 album Purpose, Bieber has been featured on songs with Dan + Shay, Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, DJ Khaled, Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi, Gucci Mane, BloodPop, Billie Eilish and more.

“I feel like this is different from previous albums just because of where I am in my life," Bieber said. "I’m excited to perform on the tour. We all have different stories, I’m just excited to share mine. It’s the music that I’ve loved the most out of anything I’ve done.”