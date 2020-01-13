DENVER — South Korean pop sensation Monsta X announced Monday their 2020 North American tour will visit Colorado.

The group will perform at Pepsi Center in Denver on Monday, June 29.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Jan. 17 at 3 p.m. at PepsiCenter.com and LiveNation.com.

Monsta X's summer tour will launch Tuesday, June 2 in Minneapolis and will visit arenas and theaters across the U.S. and Canada.

Since forming in 2015, Monsta X has attracted a huge international fan base with their array of hit singles and tours. Current members include Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M.

The group's 5th album, All About Luv, will be the first all English-language album released by a K-pop group.

MONSTA X attend the Chanel Nº5 In The Snow launch event at The Standard, High Line on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in New York.

