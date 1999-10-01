Kacey Musgraves announces Denver arena concert

The new tour is in support of Kacey Musgraves' new record and film "star-crossed."

DENVER — Country-pop music star Kacey Musgraves has announced her special 15-city North American headlining tour will come to Colorado in 2022.

The new "star-crossed: unveiled" tour, in support of Musgraves' new record and film "star-crossed," will visit Denver's Ball Arena on Feb. 16.

The tour officially kicks off Jan. 19 in Minnesota before concluding Feb. 20 in Los Angeles.

Fans can sign up for early access to tickets at starcrossedunveiled.com.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Thursday, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 10 p.m.

Tickets go sale to the general public Thursday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. at kaceymusgraves.com/tour.

heads up: ⚔️ the eastern pre-sales have commenced ⚔️ https://t.co/GHNnTZ1FuO come see me pic.twitter.com/1qnaFDDMu0 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) September 1, 2021

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.