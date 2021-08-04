Kane Brown announces Ball Arena concert

The country music star's "Blessed & Free Tour" will visit all 29 NBA basketball arenas later this year.

DENVER — Multi-platinum country music star Kane Brown has announced his return to live touring.

Kane Brown unveiled Thursday his "Blessed & Free Tour" will visit 35 North American cities with stops at every NBA arena.

The tour will visit Denver's newly-renamed Ball Arena on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.

Registration for Kane Brown’s pre-sale begins Thursday, April 8 at 9 a.m. MT at kanebrownlive.com. Tickets for the Denver concert go on-sale to the general public Friday, April 16 at 10 a.m.

Brown’s "Blessed & Free Tour" will be the first tour by a country artist in history to headline every NBA basketball arena in a single tour. The tour includes stops at Madison Square Garden, Staples Center, Barclays Center and more.

Other artists to join Brown's tour include Jordan Davis, Chase Rice and Restless Road.

Known for his country music hits “Heaven” and “What Ifs" — two of the most-streamed country songs of all time — Brown has been called the "future of country" by Billboard.

He recently earned his first ACM Album of the Year nomination for "Mixtape Vol. 1," as well as a Video of the Year nomination for his anthem “Worldwide Beautiful.”

we are going on tour with @kanebrown @ChaseRiceMusic @JordanCWDavis 🤠 let us know what show you’re coming to! pic.twitter.com/VCI2BA5cLL — Restless Road (@RestlessRoad) April 8, 2021

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.