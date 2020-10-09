Kane Brown concert coming to 5 Colorado drive-ins

Kane Brown is the first artist to top all five Billboard Country Charts simultaneously.

COLORADO, USA — Budding country music star Kane Brown is the latest artist to bring a live concert to drive-in theaters across the country.

Brown will headline the next addition of "Encore Drive-In Nights" at theaters nationwide, including five locations in Colorado, on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The brand-new, never-before-seen, one-night-only concert will be shown at drive-in theaters in Lone Tree, Fort Collins, Delta, Montrose and Monte Vista.

Tickets for the events are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com with special early-bird ticket pricing through Sunday, Sept. 20 at select locations.

Brown's concert was "recorded live and professionally edited to provide fans with a high-quality, thrilling and intimate front-row experience with the chart-topping artist, featuring interviews, behind-the-scenes storytelling and more," according to concert promoters.

More than 730,000 fans attended the previous Encore Drive-In Nights concert with Metallica in August.

“We are so humbled by fans’ response to Encore Drive-In Nights following the recent success of our Metallica and Blake Shelton events,” said Walter Kinzie, CEO of Encore Live. “We are excited that Kane Brown, who is such a great artist, has joined our initiative."

"Our team has been working incredibly hard to provide people with fun and safe enjoyment this year and so far we’ve entertained more than 730,000 fans all over North America," said Kinzie. "Kane’s upcoming show is further proof that people are really into the drive-in concert experience."

For more information and to see if a venue near you is presenting the show, visit encorenights.com or call your local theater.