Karol G announces Ball Arena concert

Karol G performed two successful shows at the acclaimed Coachella music festival this month.

DENVER — Fresh off two performances at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Latin music superstar Karol G has a new arena tour of the United States.

Karol G announced Monday her new “$trip Love Tour” will visit 30 cities in North America starting at Chicago's Allstate Arena on Sept. 6.

In addition to stops in New York, Toronto, Miami, Los Angeles, Houston, Las Vegas, the tour will visit Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday, Oct. 9.

A Karol G artist ticket presale begins Tuesday, April 26 at 12 p.m. local time at karolgmusic.com with code: AMOR.

General ticket sales begin Friday, April 29 at 12 p.m. local time at ticketmaster.com.

"Karol G promises to make her new '$trip Love Tour' some of the most impressive shows of her career where she will bring to life all the greatest hits of her music repertoire," said a news release from concert promoters.

$trip Love Tour 2022

September 6 at Allstate Arena (Chicago)

September 8 at Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia)

September 9 at TD Garden (Boston)

September 10 at Prudential Center (Newark)

September 13 at Madison Square Garden (New York)

September 14 at Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

September 17 at Bell Centre (Montreal)

September 18 at Scotiabank Arena (Toronto)

September 20 at Spectrum Center (Charlotte)

September 22 at FTX Arena (Miami)

September 24 at Amway Center (Orlando)

September 26 at Amalie Arena (Tampa)

September 27 at State Farm Arena (Atlanta)

September 29 at Toyota Center (Houston)

September 30 at Payne Arena (Hidalgo)

October 4 at Moody Center (Austin)

October 5 at American Airlines Center (Dallas)

October 7 at T-Mobile Center (Kansas City)

October 9 at Ball Arena (Denver)

October 11 at Footprint Center (Phoenix)

October 13 at Pechanga Arena (San Diego)

October 14 at T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)

October 15 at Honda Center (Anaheim)

October 18 at Golden 1 Center (Sacramento)

October 20 at Chase Center (San Francisco)

October 21 at Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles)

October 25 at SaveMart Center (Fresno)

October 27 at MODA Center (Portland)

October 28 at Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle)

October 29 at Rogers Arena (Vancouver)

