Colorado Music

Get your KBCO Studio C CD this weekend before they're gone

After a year with COVID-19 where no artists were performing, concerts came back this summer, and so did Studio C.

DENVER — I remember standing in line at Rocky Mountain Records and Tapes in the early 90s with hundreds of people, all lined up to buy a CD. KBCO had invited touring artists into the radio station to play live on the air. The CD featured the best of those performances, and the proceeds went to charities.

This year on Dec. 4 people will line up again, this time at Whole Foods stores, for the 33rd edition of the KBCO Studio C CD. This is a special one, after a year of COVID-19 where we missed live music.

The 17 tracks includes a variety of performers, including The Black Pumas, Lisa Loeb, Dawes, Brandon Flowers, the Wallflowers, Lord Huron and so many more. Six songs were recorded live over the summer, the others are unreleased gems from previous years.

And just like in the early days of Studio C, the proceeds of the $12 CDs go to charities including the Food Bank of the Rockies and the Boulder County AIDS Project. Both organizations welcome the extra help because it's been such a challenging year for so many of our neighbors.

KBCO Studio C CD goes on sale Dec. 4 at 7 a.m. at five front range Whole Foods locations. 

For purchase information click here.

