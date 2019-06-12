BOULDER, Colo. — For 31 years, music fans in Colorado have got up early, lined up, and bought the latest KBCO Studio C CD. It's a holiday tradition.

"KBCO Studio C - Volume 31" goes on sale Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. at selected Whole Foods stores along the Front Range.

KBCO DJ Ginger said the radio station continues to put it out on disc rather than downloads because collectors love it.

Every year there's an impressive list of artists that have performed live on the radio, but this year's CD includes some really big names.

Mumford and Sons are featured, as are Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Maggie Rogers, Cake, Spoon, The Teskey Brothers, The Revivalists, CAAMP and many others.

Over the years proceeds from the CD have raised more than $2 million dollars for the Boulder County Aids Project and the Food Bank of the Rockies.

KBCO Studio C — Volume 31

Mumford & Sons “Reminder” Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats “Hey Mama” Cake “Ruby Sees All” Maggie Rogers “Light On” Ruston Kelly “Mockingbird” The Head and The Heart “Up Against the Wall” Blues Traveler “But Anyway” David Gray “This Year’s Love” Caamp “26” Spoon “Don’t You Evah” Brandi Carlile “The Mother” The Teskey Brothers “Right for Me” Keane “Somewhere Only We Know” Gregory Alan Isakov “Dark, Dark, Dark” Dermot Kennedy “Power Over Me” The Revivalists “All My Friends” Milo Greene “Move” J.S. Ondara “Saying Goodbye”

For more information, check out KBCO's website.

RELATED: Nathaniel Rateliff to play Red Rocks in 2020

KBCO

HOLIDAY GUIDE: Everything you need to know about celebrating the holidays in Colorado

RELATED: Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison announce Coors Field concert

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

