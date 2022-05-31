KBPI announces 'Birthday Bash' lineup at Red Rocks

107.9 KBPI's annual birthday concert is returning to Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

DENVER — In This Moment and Ice Nine Kills are scheduled to perform at the annual KBPI Birthday Bash this summer, concert promoter AEG Presents announced.

Motionless in White, Black Veil Brides, and Cherry Bombs will also join the lineup at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Tickets prices for the all-ages concert range from $49.95 to $85 plus applicable service charges. General ticket sales begin Friday, June 3 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

