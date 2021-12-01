Keith Urban announces Colorado concert in 2022

The four-time Grammy Award winner will be joined by Colorado native Ingrid Andres next year.

DENVER — Country music superstar Keith Urban has announced his first world tour in four years. The singer and guitarist announced "The Speed of Now World Tour" on Wednesday.

The tour's North American leg adds 50 dates to a scheduled that includes previously-announced concerts in Australia, Germany, Netherlands and the U.K.

Urban will be joined by Colorado native Ingrid Andress for a concert at Ball Arena in Denver on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

Tickets for the Colorado tour stop are scheduled to go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

"Every night is the first time we’ve played these songs for that audience, in that moment," said Urban. "It’s why every show is different – spontaneous and unpredictable – even for us!"

"After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before. We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage."

NORTH AMERICA, we’re ready to get this thing out of my backyard and onto a REAL STAGE !!! THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR is coming to you in 2022 ! We’re bringing the incredible @IngridAndress along for the ride and it’s gonna be a blast. Tickets & info at https://t.co/azMXucdjv0 🌎 pic.twitter.com/US5qUwCrLy — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) December 1, 2021

"I’ve always considered myself a live performer first," said Urban. "It’s what I’ve always done and it’s what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment. They’re a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want - sing, dance, do whatever."

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.