Kendrick Lamar bringing 'Big Steppers Tour' to Denver

DENVER — Kendrick Lamar announced a massive world tour Friday, the same day his new album was released.
Lamar will launch the "Big Steppers Tour" July 19 in Oklahoma City before continuing through Sept. 15 in Los Angeles. Lamar’s first album in five years, "Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers," was also released Friday.
The tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Concert promoter Live Nation announced Lamar's cousin Baby Keem will appear on all dates and Tanna Leone on select dates.
General ticket sales begin Friday, May 20 at noon at oklama.com. The first tickets will be available to Cash App customers via an exclusive ticket presale beginning Thursday, May 19.
RELATED: Who's playing Ball Arena in 2022?
Kendrick Lamar Tour
- Tue Jul 19 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
- Thu Jul 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Fri Jul 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Sat Jul 23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Sun Jul 24 – Miami, FL – Rolling Loud
- Wed Jul 27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- Fri Jul 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Sat Jul 30 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Sun Jul 31 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Tue Aug 02 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Thu Aug 04 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Fri Aug 05 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Sat Aug 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Sun Aug 07 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena
- Tue Aug 09 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Wed Aug 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Fri Aug 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Sat Aug 13 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
- Sun Aug 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Tue Aug 16 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
- Thu Aug 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- Fri Aug 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Sat Aug 20 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Sun Aug 21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Tue Aug 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Wed Aug 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
- Fri Aug 26 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Sat Aug 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Sun Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Tue Aug 30 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- Wed Aug 31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- Thu Sep 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- Tue Sep 06 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
- Wed Sep 07 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
- Fri Sep 09 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Sat Sep 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Tue Sep 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Wed Sep 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Fri Oct 07 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
- Mon Oct 10 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
- Tue Oct 11 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
- Thu Oct 13 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena
- Sat Oct 15 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
- Mon Oct 17 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena
- Wed Oct 19 – Oslo, NO – Telenor Arena
- Fri Oct 21 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
- Mon Oct 24 – Stuttgart, DE – Scheleyerhalle
- Tue Oct 25 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion
- Wed Oct 26 – Laussane, CH – Vaudoise Aréna
- Fri Oct 28 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
- Sun Oct 30 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
- Mon Oct 31 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle
- Wed Nov 02– Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
- Thu Nov 03 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena
- Fri Nov 04 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena
- Sat Nov 05 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
- Mon Nov 07 – London, UK – The O2
- Tue-Nov 08 – London, UK – The O2
- Sun Nov 13 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
- Wed Nov 16 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
- Thu Dec 01 – Perth, AUS – RAC Arena
- Sun Dec 04 – Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena
- Thu Dec 08 – Sydney, AUS – Qudos Bank Arena
- Mon Dec 12 – Brisbane, AUS – Entertainment Center
- Fri Dec 16 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.
Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.