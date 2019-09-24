DENVER — Country music superstar Kenny Chesney will return to the Mile High City in 2020.

Chesney will perform at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

The eight-time Entertainer of the Year will be joined on the "Chillaxification 2020 Tour" by special guests Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion.

The Colorado stadium concert will be the fifth time Chesney has played at the Denver Broncos’ home stadium, last performing a sold-out show in June 2018.

Tickets for the August 2020 concert start at $40 and will go on sale at Ticketmaster.com on Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m.

