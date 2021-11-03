New lineup to join Kenny Chesney at Empower Field concert

The "Here And Now" stadium tour will make 21 stops in 2022 including Denver's football stadium.

DENVER — Eight-time Entertainer of the Year Kenny Chesney will return to Denver in 2022 after postponing his concert dates in 2020 and 2021.

The "Here and Now 2022" stadium tour will make a stop at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Chesney has announced a new lineup of performers for the Colorado concert: Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce.

Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion had previously been scheduled to perform in Denver with Chesney back in 2020.

The "Chillaxification 2020 Tour" was originally planned for Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, before being moved to Saturday, July 31, 2021. Tickets for the 2020 and 2021 concerts will be honored at next year's stadium concert. Refunds can also be obtained through the original point of sale. All of Chesney's 2022 stadium shows will have a new name, new line-up and new music.

Chesney said concerns about who would not be able to attend sold-out stadium shows, last-minute changes in protocols and the challenges of mounting stadium-sized concerts week-after-week with shifting local crews tipped the scales to waiting to tour until 2022.

I’m so excited to finally be able to say we’re bringing the music back to the road in 2022 with @danandshay, @OldDominion and @carlypearce + adding shows at @BofAstadium in Charlotte, NC, and @crewstadium in Columbus, OH. More info at https://t.co/Sfyaib5qOI #HereAndNowTour pic.twitter.com/wtm9s0l5I3 — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) November 1, 2021

"When we hit pause on our 2020 tour, I never thought we would go much past the fall, let alone into 2021,” Chesney said. “The idea that it would be three years before I would stand in the end zone of Gillette Stadium, where No Shoes Nation was born, wasn’t something any of us could conceive.

“I still can’t really believe it. But in the middle of all of this, I know it’s true... and I know how much I miss being out there, being in the thick of the most passionate place in the world: No Shoes Nation. Anywhere they plant their flags, bring their passion, their friends and their will to rock, it reminds me that to be in the moment is everything No Shoes Nation is about!

“With every city, county and state having their own protocols, with capacity numbers shifting every day, I didn’t want to announce until we knew we could come full on... strong... and without a care in the world. I always want to be that place where you can let go, feel safe and have the time of the summer. After a lot of work on a lot of people’s parts, a lot of cooperation from the folks at the stadiums, the places we’re coming and the teams we share those venues with, we’re ready to announce the Here And Now 2022 Stadium Tour.”

.@kennychesney returns to Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, July 30th with his newly announced ‘Here and Now’ Stadium Tour!



Joining Kenny is Dan + Shay, Old Dominion & Carly Pearce. 👏



Tickets for the country event of the summer are on-sale now » https://t.co/7L5J0rZNQf pic.twitter.com/GBKFdHdsCD — Empower Field at Mile High (@EmpowerField) November 1, 2021

"Here and Now 2022" stadium tour will now kick off April 23 in Tampa and will play 21 concerts across the nation.

“Like it does for everyone, the idea of music, live music, fills me up,” Chesney said. “Nothing is so in the moment, so completely alive. I want to start 2022 with the awesome rush that embodies everything playing for No Shoes Nation is. We’re calling the tour Here And Now 2022, because when we get together, there is only the present – and it’s so electric and good, I know I don’t want it to end. I just want to be 100% there with all of you.”

“I can’t wait,” enthuses the songwriter/superstar from East Tennessee. “Literally, here and now. In the moment. All of us together, like we’ve been so many times, but fresh and alive and in the music. That’s why we’re calling it Here And Now 2022. It’s the perfect name for this tour.”

