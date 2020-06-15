Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line announce new date for Denver stadium concert

Chesney's Empower Field at Mile High concert with Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion has been moved to July 31, 2021.

DENVER — A pair of country music superstars have announced the date for a rescheduled concert set to take place in the Mile High City next summer.

Kenny Chesney and Florida Georgia Line will bring the Chillaxification tour to Empower Field at Mile High on July 31, 2021.

The powerhouse team was originally set to perform at the venue on Aug. 8, 2020 but that show was canceled in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“There we so many questions, so many unknowns, but I believe music makes a difference in people’s lives, so everyone on my team has worked overtime trying to get this sorted out,” Chesney said in a tweet. “No Shoes Nation, everybody is ready to get back out there to do what we all do best: rock hard, sing loud, enjoy the moment, love our friends and create memories that will last a lifetime.”

Country music group Old Dominion and humanitarian music group Michael Franti & Spearhead will round out the lineup.

The 2021 show will mark the fifth time Chesney will play at the Denver Broncos’ home stadium after playing a sold-out show there on June 30, 2018.

Original tickets are automatically valid for the rescheduled show date. Refunds will be available at original point of purchase for the next 30 days.