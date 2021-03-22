Kenny Chesney postpones Denver stadium concert, again

Chesney's Empower Field at Mile High concert will be moved to 2022.

DENVER — Country music superstar Kenny Chesney has postponed all of his concerts until 2022, including the show scheduled for Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday, July 31.

The 2022 Denver concert does not yet have an official date yet, but Chesney's team said the new tour dates will be released soon.

The "Chillaxification 2020 Tour" was originally planned for Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, before being moved to Saturday, July 31, 2021.

"While many possibilities were weighed, with the varying local statutes and practices and social distancing, touring in 2021 would mean that a good percentage of people would not be able to come to the show," a statement from concert organizers said. "Rather than disappoint any of the fans, especially with safety precautions varying from city-to-city, he has decided to move his tour to 2022."

All of Chesney's 2022 stadium shows will have a new name, new line-up and new music. Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion had previously been scheduled to perform in Denver with Chesney.

Tickets for the 2020 and 2021 concerts will be honored at next year's stadium concert. Refunds can also be obtained through the original point of sale.

“We have waited for so long, I can’t play knowing I would disappoint a portion of No Shoes Nation who wouldn’t be able to get into the stadiums and the amphitheaters,” Chesney said. “There’s no way around that this year. As much I hate postponing further, I would hate telling people who waited we won’t be able to let them come due to capacity restrictions. That’s just not fair.”

Tour update. @BlueChairBayRum @MarathonPetroCo https://t.co/Sfyaib5qOI



All current tickets will be honored for rescheduled show date. If you love your seat, you’re all set. Beginning now, if you're unable to attend the rescheduled show, request a refund at point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/qXOT3l5GyU — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) March 22, 2021

