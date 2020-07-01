DENVER — Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter Kesha has announced a return to the Centennial State in 2020.

Kesha will bring "The High Road Tour" to Denver's Mission Ballroom on Monday, May 11 with special guest Big Freedia.

Tickets for the Colorado concert go on sale Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Prices range from $60 to $150, plus service fees.

A fan presale is set to begin Wednesday, Jan. 8

Every ticket purchased online includes a CD copy of Kesha's new album "High Road," set to be released Jan. 31.

Kesha says her tour will feature a "decade’s worth of iconic hits, from 'TiK ToK' and 'Your Love Is My Drug' through 'Praying' and up to a selection of destined-to-be favorites from the new LP."

The 26-date tour launches in April in Sugar Land, Texas.

"If you wanna come shake ur body and hear the new jams live, this is the place to do it!" said Kesha. "And, HIGH ROAD TOUR, you will have not 1, but 2 grand supreme expert body movers - BIG FREEDIA and YOURS TRULY - ME! Come see us on tour this Spring!"

Big Freedia, left, and Kesha perform a medley at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The Mission Ballroom, which opened in August 2019 in Denver's River North (RiNo) neighborhood, has had a stacked concert lineup as fans and artists discover the new venue's charms and features.

Built and operated by concert promoter AEG Rocky Mountains, the creators of the Mission Ballroom say their goal was to make it the “best club this town’s ever seen.”

Here's who will be playing the Denver venue in 2020.

