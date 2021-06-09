Kesha announces Colorado return this summer

Kesha hopes her tour will remind fans of the magic that live music can conjure up.

DENVER — Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter Kesha has announced a return to the Centennial State in 2021.

Kesha will bring the "Kesha Live Tour" to Denver's Mission Ballroom on Sunday, Aug. 15 with special guest Betty Who.

"I can't believe how long it has been since we saw each other WTF!" said Kesha. "It’s time to celebrate the fact that we got through the past 14 months," adding "Bring. Your. Boogie. Feet. It’s about to go down! Thank god. Let’s party."

Kesha will be performing her hit songs, as well as cuts from her most recent studio album "High Road." The tour will bring Kesha's "unbridled onstage charisma, beloved catalog of hits, and of course lots of glitter to 11 stops across the country," said concert promoters AEG Presents.

Tickets for the all-ages Mission Ballroom concert go on sale Thursday, June 10 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Ticket prices range from $62.50 to $149.50, plus applicable service fees.

Kesha has also announced plans to embark on her second "Kesha’s Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride" cruise from April 1 to April 5, 2022.

ANIMALS!!! I'm hitting the road!! eeeeeppppp I can't wait to forget the words and have you guys scream them back to me 🎉💕 let's get weird and dance our tits off 🦑

Keep an eye out for a special ticket presale starting Monday!

General On Sale Thurs 6/10 pic.twitter.com/G6N9ChQ77Q — kesha (@KeshaRose) June 4, 2021

The Mission Ballroom opened in August 2019 in Denver's River North (RiNo) neighborhood. Built and operated by concert promoter AEG Rocky Mountains, the creators of the Mission Ballroom say their goal was to make it the “best club this town’s ever seen.”

