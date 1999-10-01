Kevin Hart announces arena show in Denver

DENVER — Kevin Hart is headed back to Colorado.
The actor and comedian announced his 70-date "Reality Check Tour" will make a stop at Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
The global tour added 19 new shows Monday, including stops in San Diego, Toronto, Portland, Seattle and Philadelphia.
Tickets for the new leg Hart's tour dates go on-sale Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. at KevinHartNation.com. Fans will also have access to a Live Nation presale beginning Wednesday, June 8 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, June 9 at 11:59 p.m.
Hart last played Ball Arena in June 2018 on his "Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour."
KEVIN HART: REALITY CHECK TOUR
- Saturday, June 18 - Dublin, IE at 3Arena
- Sunday, June 19 - Belfast, UK at SSE Arena Belfast
- Thursday, June 30 - New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center
- Friday, July 1: Reno, NV - Reno Events Center
- Saturday, July 2: Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- Sunday, July 3: Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- Friday, July 8: Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- Saturday, July 9: Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- Sunday, July 10: Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Thursday, July 14: Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- Friday, July 15: Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- Saturday, July 16: Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
- Sunday, July 17: Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
- Thursday, July 21: Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Friday, July 22: Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
- Saturday, July 23: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
- Sunday, July 24: Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
- Monday, July 25: Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
- Thursday, July 28: Boston, MA - TD Garden
- Friday, July 29: Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
- Wednesday, August 3: Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
- Thursday, August 4: Houston, TX - Toyota Center
- Friday, August 5: Houston, TX - Toyota Center
- Saturday, August 6: North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
- Sunday, August 7: Austin, TX - Moody Center
- Wednesday, August 10: San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
- Thursday, August 11: Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- Friday, August 12: Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- Saturday, August 13: San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
- Sunday, August 14: Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
- Thursday, August 18: Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
- Friday, August 19: Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
- Saturday, August 20: Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
- Sunday, August 21: Norfolk, VA - Norfolk Scope Arena
- Thursday, August 25: Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
- Friday, August 26: Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
- Saturday, August 27: Madison, WI - Alliant Energy Center
- Sunday, August 28: Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
- Thursday, September 8: Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
- Friday, September 9: Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
- Saturday, September 10: Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
- Sunday, September 11: Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
- Thursday, September 15: Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
- Friday, September 16: Orlando, FL - Amway Center
- Saturday, September 17: Miami, FL - FTX Arena
- Sunday, September 18: Miami, FL - FTX Arena
- Thursday, September 22: Chicago, IL - United Center
- Friday, September 23: Chicago, IL - United Center
- Saturday, September 24: St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
- Friday, September 30: San Jose, CA - SAP Center
- Saturday, October 1: San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
- Friday, October 7: Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
- Saturday, October 8: Hershey, PA - GIANT Center
- Friday, Oct 14: San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
- Sunday, October 16: Denver, CO - Ball Arena
- Friday, October 21: Memphis, TN - FedExForum
- Saturday, October 22: Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
- Sunday, October 23: Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Friday, October 28: Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
- Saturday, Oct 29: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
- Friday, November 4: Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
- Saturday, November 5: Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
- Friday, November 11: Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC
- Saturday, November 12: Estero, FL - Hertz Arena
- Sunday, November 13: Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- Saturday, December 3: Portland, OR - Moda Center
- Sunday, December 4: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
- Friday, December 9: Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
- Friday, December 16: Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino
- Saturday, December 17: Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino
Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.
Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.
