Kevin Hart announces arena show in Denver

Kevin Hart's "Reality Check Tour" will visit at least 70 cities beginning this month.

DENVER — Kevin Hart is headed back to Colorado.

The actor and comedian announced his 70-date "Reality Check Tour" will make a stop at Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

The global tour added 19 new shows Monday, including stops in San Diego, Toronto, Portland, Seattle and Philadelphia.

Tickets for the new leg Hart's tour dates go on-sale Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. at KevinHartNation.com. Fans will also have access to a Live Nation presale beginning Wednesday, June 8 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, June 9 at 11:59 p.m.

Hart last played Ball Arena in June 2018 on his "Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour."

KEVIN HART: REALITY CHECK TOUR

Saturday, June 18 - Dublin, IE at 3Arena

Sunday, June 19 - Belfast, UK at SSE Arena Belfast

Thursday, June 30 - New Orleans, LA at Smoothie King Center

Friday, July 1: Reno, NV - Reno Events Center

Saturday, July 2: Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Sunday, July 3: Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Friday, July 8: Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Saturday, July 9: Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sunday, July 10: Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Thursday, July 14: Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Friday, July 15: Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, July 16: Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Sunday, July 17: Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Thursday, July 21: Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Friday, July 22: Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Saturday, July 23: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Sunday, July 24: Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Monday, July 25: Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Thursday, July 28: Boston, MA - TD Garden

Friday, July 29: Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

Wednesday, August 3: Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Thursday, August 4: Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Friday, August 5: Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Saturday, August 6: North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

Sunday, August 7: Austin, TX - Moody Center

Wednesday, August 10: San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

Thursday, August 11: Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Friday, August 12: Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Saturday, August 13: San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

Sunday, August 14: Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

Thursday, August 18: Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

Friday, August 19: Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

Saturday, August 20: Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Sunday, August 21: Norfolk, VA - Norfolk Scope Arena

Thursday, August 25: Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Friday, August 26: Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Saturday, August 27: Madison, WI - Alliant Energy Center

Sunday, August 28: Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Thursday, September 8: Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Friday, September 9: Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Saturday, September 10: Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sunday, September 11: Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Thursday, September 15: Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Friday, September 16: Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Saturday, September 17: Miami, FL - FTX Arena

Sunday, September 18: Miami, FL - FTX Arena

Thursday, September 22: Chicago, IL - United Center

Friday, September 23: Chicago, IL - United Center

Saturday, September 24: St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Friday, September 30: San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Saturday, October 1: San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Friday, October 7: Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Saturday, October 8: Hershey, PA - GIANT Center

Friday, Oct 14: San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena at San Diego State University

Sunday, October 16: Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Friday, October 21: Memphis, TN - FedExForum

Saturday, October 22: Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

Sunday, October 23: Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Friday, October 28: Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Saturday, Oct 29: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Friday, November 4: Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Saturday, November 5: Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Friday, November 11: Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Saturday, November 12: Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

Sunday, November 13: Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Saturday, December 3: Portland, OR - Moda Center

Sunday, December 4: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, December 9: Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Friday, December 16: Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino

Saturday, December 17: Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

