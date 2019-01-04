DENVER — The "Khalid Free Spirit World Tour” has announced a Denver tour stop this summer.

The singer-songwriter will perform at Pepsi Center on Friday, July 12 with special guest Clairo.

Tickets for the Denver concert go sale Friday, April 5 at noon at AltitudeTickets.com, LiveNation.com or by phone at 303-893-TIXS.

Citi/AAdvantage cardmembers will have presale ticket accesss beginning Tuesday, April 2 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, April 4 at 10 p.m. local time at citientertainment.com.

Every ticket purchased to Khalid’s tour will include one CD copy of his new album, Free Spirit.

The North American leg of the “Khalid Free Spirit World Tour” will launch in Phoenix on June 20 and wrap in Miami on Aug. 17.

Khalid poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards in London, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

