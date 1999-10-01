Kid Cudi adds Colorado date to new US tour

The hip-hop star will play 27 cities across North America, Asia and Europe, including a date in Colorado.

DENVER — Denver is one of 27 cities on Kid Cudi's new world tour, it was announced Tuesday.

Kid Cudi will make more than two dozen stops on the "To the Moon – 2022 World Tour" starting in Vancouver on Aug. 16.

The tour will make a stop at Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

Kid Cudi will be supported throughout the North American leg by Don Toliver and Strick on all dates, with Denzel Curry and 070 Shake on select dates.

Tickets for the world tour go on sale to the public Friday, June 24 starting 10 a.m. at kidcudi.com/tour.

American Express card holders can purchase tickets beginning Tuesday, June 21, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, June 23, at 10 p.m.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

