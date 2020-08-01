MORRISON, Colo. — The "No. 1 music brand for kids" is taking its act on the road.

The Kidz Bop Live 2020 tour will stop in Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday, Sept. 6.

"Bigger than ever before, the all-new live tour will feature Kidz Bop's best production yet with new sets, wardrobe, choreography, interactive elements, and more surprises," said concert promoter Live Nation.

Tickets for the 59-date tour go on sale Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, AXS.com, or by phone at 888-929-7849.

Citi card holders will have early ticket presale access from Tuesday, Jan. 7 through Thursday, Jan. 9 at 10 p.m.

“We’re proud to create an environment at our KIDZ BOP live shows that kids and families will enjoy together, whether it’s your child’s first concert or an annual family tradition," said Victor Zaraya, President of Kidz Bop.

Live Nation says the Kidz Bop Kids have sold more than 21 million albums and garnered 4.5 billion streams worldwide.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

