King Crimson to play Fiddler's Green this summer

The California Guitar Trio will join King Crimson on a new tour across the U.S.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Prog rock band King Crimson have announced a return to live touring — with a stop planned in Colorado this summer.

King Crimson will bring "The Music Is Our Friend Tour" to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in Denver on Monday, Aug. 2.

The California Guitar Trio will provide support.

Tickets for the all-ages Colorado concert go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $50 to $160.

When King Crimson returns for the tour starting in July, it will be the seventh year that the band has toured since returning to performing live in 2014, a run only interrupted by the lockdown in 2020.

"We are pleased to announce the dates for the re-scheduled 2021 King Crimson tour of the USA," said King Crimson on Facebook. "This is also a good moment to publicly thank all those who have worked so hard to make this tour possible. The dates have changed on an almost daily basis over the last six months as rules and restrictions have changed."

"The Crimson Beast Is in Go! Mode," added King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp. "Totally excellent news! Much hooraying! Glad times are here!"

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

