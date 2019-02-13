The Greeley Stampede has added a final headliner to its 2019 SuperStars Concert Series lineup.

Country music star Kip Moore will perform at the Greeley Stampede on Thursday, July 4, it was announced Wednesday.

An Independence Day fireworks display will take place after the Kip Moore show at approximately 9:45 p.m.

The previously-announced concert performers include Brett Eldredge, Brothers Osborne, REO Speedwagon and Cody Johnson.

Australian pop duo For King & Country will headline the 2019 Greeley Stampede Faith and Family Night Concert.

Greeley Stampede tickets are sold at GreeleyStampede.org, TicketsWest.com, any Colorado King Soopers stores or by phone at 970-356-7787.

Friday, June 28 - REO Speedwagon

Saturday, June 29 - Brett Eldredge

Thursday, July 4 - Kip Moore

Friday, July 5 - Cody Johnson

Saturday, July 6 - Brothers Osborne

Sunday, June 30 - For King & Country

